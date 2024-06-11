BACH ESD Welcomes NWHS Health Science Teachers

Teachers from North West High School's Health Science Academy, part of the Montgomery County School System in Tennessee, recently toured Blanchfield Army Community Hospital’s Educational and Staff Department. During the visit, Florencio Reyes, ESD Simulation Specialist with BACH, explains the benefits and functions of the simulation manakins that ensure our staff remains certified, skilled, and prepared to assist patients both on and off the battlefield.

