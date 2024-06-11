Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BACH ESD Welcomes Local Health Science Teachers [Image 1 of 9]

    BACH ESD Welcomes Local Health Science Teachers

    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2024

    Photo by Justin Moeller 

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

    Teachers from North West High School's Health Science Academy, part of the Montgomery County School System in Tennessee, recently toured Blanchfield Army Community Hospital’s Educational and Staff Department. Florencio Reyes, ESD Simulation Specialist at BACH, showcased the extensive tools and training programs that keep our staff certified, skilled, and ready to assist patients both on and off the battlefield.

