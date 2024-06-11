BACH ESD Welcomes Local Health Science Teachers

Teachers from North West High School's Health Science Academy, part of the Montgomery County School System in Tennessee, recently toured Blanchfield Army Community Hospital’s Educational and Staff Department. Florencio Reyes, ESD Simulation Specialist at BACH, showcased the extensive tools and training programs that keep our staff certified, skilled, and ready to assist patients both on and off the battlefield.

