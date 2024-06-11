U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Corey Nowell, 436th Aerial Port Squadron Traffic Management Flight superintendent, poses for a photo at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, June 7, 2024. In celebration of Juneteenth, Dover’s Juneteenth Council hosted a sneaker ball. To promote the event, Airmen posed for portraits wearing a pair of their favorite sneakers and outfits. Juneteenth (a blending of the words June and nineteenth) is the oldest known celebration of the end of slavery in the United States. It commemorates June 19, 1865, the day that Union Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger rode into Galveston, Texas, and told slaves of their emancipation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Liberty Matthews)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.10.2024 Date Posted: 06.12.2024 09:59 Photo ID: 8469601 VIRIN: 240610-F-HB412-1058 Resolution: 3252x5301 Size: 1.07 MB Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Freedom of expression: Team Dover celebrates Juneteenth [Image 10 of 10], by Amn Liberty Matthews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.