    Freedom of expression: Team Dover celebrates Juneteenth [Image 7 of 10]

    Freedom of expression: Team Dover celebrates Juneteenth

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. J.D. Strong II 

    436th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Emmanuel Epps, 436th Aerial Port Squadron personal property specialist, poses for a photo at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, June 7, 2024. In celebration of Juneteenth, Dover’s Juneteenth Council hosted a sneaker ball. To promote the event, Airmen posed for portraits wearing a pair of their favorite sneakers and outfits. Juneteenth (a blending of the words June and nineteenth) is the oldest known celebration of the end of slavery in the United States. It commemorates June 19, 1865, the day that Union Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger rode into Galveston, Texas, and told slaves of their emancipation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech Sgt. J.D. Strong)

    This work, Freedom of expression: Team Dover celebrates Juneteenth [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt J.D. Strong II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Dover AFB
    436th Airlift Wing

