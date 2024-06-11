Freedom of expression: Team Dover celebrates Juneteenth

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Deasia Luckett, 436th Logistics Readiness Squadron warehouse inspection noncommissioned officer in charge, poses for a photo at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, June 7, 2024. In celebration of Juneteenth, Dover’s Juneteenth Council hosted a sneaker ball. To promote the event, Airmen posed for portraits wearing a pair of their favorite sneakers and outfits. Juneteenth (a blending of the words June and nineteenth) is the oldest known celebration of the end of slavery in the United States. It commemorates June 19, 1865, the day that Union Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger rode into Galveston, Texas, and told slaves of their emancipation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Liberty Matthews)

