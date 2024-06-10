Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Higgins (DDG 76) Participates in Valiant Shield 2024

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    06.09.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Hannah Fry 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    PHILIPPINE SEA (June 10, 2024) Lt. David Escalera from Davidsonville, Maryland, stands watch in the combat information center (CIC) of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) during a training exercise in support of Valiant Shield 2024. Exercises such as Valiant Shield allow the Indo-Pacific Command Joint Forces the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service and with our allies to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the Joint Force and our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)

    Date Taken: 06.09.2024
    Date Posted: 06.12.2024 04:18
    Photo ID: 8469071
    VIRIN: 240610-N-ZS816-1012
    Resolution: 5065x3377
    Size: 5.62 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Higgins (DDG 76) Participates in Valiant Shield 2024, by PO1 Hannah Fry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    First to Fight
    DDG 76
    ValiantShield
    StrongandStrategic
    VS24

