    KATUSA Friendship Week 2024 [Image 8 of 13]

    KATUSA Friendship Week 2024

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    06.12.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Eric Kestner 

    8th Army

    U.S. Service Members and The Korean Augmentation to the United States Army (KATUSA) Soldiers compete in a flag football tournament hosted by the 1st Signal Brigade as part of the KATUSA Friendship Week at Balboni Football Field, Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, June 12, 2024. KATUSA Friendship Week is a yearly event honoring the establishment of the Korean Augmentation to the United States Army (KATUSA) Soldier program in 1950. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Eric Kestner)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2024
    Date Posted: 06.12.2024 03:56
    Photo ID: 8469034
    VIRIN: 240612-A-CG814-1102
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 4.63 MB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KATUSA Friendship Week 2024 [Image 13 of 13], by SGT Eric Kestner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Eighth Army
    usarmy
    Camp Humphreys
    KATUSA Friendship Week
    wegotogether
    8army

