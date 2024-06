KATUSA Friendship Week 2024

U.S. Service Members and The Korean Augmentation to the United States Army (KATUSA) Soldiers compete in a flag football tournament hosted by the 1st Signal Brigade as part of the KATUSA Friendship Week at Balboni Football Field, Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, June 12, 2024. KATUSA Friendship Week is a yearly event honoring the establishment of the Korean Augmentation to the United States Army (KATUSA) Soldier program in 1950. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Eric Kestner)

