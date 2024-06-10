SANTA RITA, Guam. (May 15, 2024) U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 5 patrol during a field training exercise in Santa Rita, Guam, May 15, 2024. EODMU-5 is assigned to Commander, Task Force 75, which executes command and control of assigned Navy Expeditionary Combat Forces in the 7th Fleet area of operations. They plan and execute Naval Construction, Expeditionary Logistics, Explosive Ordnance Disposal, Maritime Expeditionary Security, and Exploitation Forces assigned to Commander, 7th Fleet for crisis response, humanitarian assistance, and major combat operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Builder 1st Class Krystal Williams)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.15.2024 Date Posted: 06.12.2024 01:32 Photo ID: 8468769 VIRIN: 240515-N-OK283-1014 Resolution: 3978x2652 Size: 2.19 MB Location: SANTA RITA, GU Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NMCB 11 and EODMU 5 Field Training [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Krystal Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.