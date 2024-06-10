Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMCB 11 and EODMU 5 Field Training [Image 2 of 2]

    NMCB 11 and EODMU 5 Field Training

    SANTA RITA, GUAM

    05.15.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Krystal Williams 

    Commander Task Force 75

    SANTA RITA, Guam. (May 15, 2024) U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 5 patrol during a field training exercise in Santa Rita, Guam, May 15, 2024. EODMU-5 is assigned to Commander, Task Force 75, which executes command and control of assigned Navy Expeditionary Combat Forces in the 7th Fleet area of operations. They plan and execute Naval Construction, Expeditionary Logistics, Explosive Ordnance Disposal, Maritime Expeditionary Security, and Exploitation Forces assigned to Commander, 7th Fleet for crisis response, humanitarian assistance, and major combat operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Builder 1st Class Krystal Williams)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2024
    Date Posted: 06.12.2024 01:32
    Photo ID: 8468769
    VIRIN: 240515-N-OK283-1014
    Resolution: 3978x2652
    Size: 2.19 MB
    Location: SANTA RITA, GU
    TAGS

    seabees
    ftx
    eod
    NMCB 11
    eodmu 5

