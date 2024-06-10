Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMCB 11 and EODMU 5 Field Training [Image 2 of 7]

    NMCB 11 and EODMU 5 Field Training

    SANTA RITA, GUAM

    05.15.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Krystal Williams 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 11

    SANTA RITA, Guam. (May 15, 2024) U.S. Navy Utilitiesman 2nd Class Peter Makowski, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11, practices first aid during a field training exercise in Santa Rita, Guam, May 15, 2024. NMCB 11 Detachment Guam, assigned to 30 Naval Construction Regiment, is forward deployed supporting Seabee missions across the Indo-Pacific region executing expeditionary construction for the U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, enable expeditionary logistics and power projection. (U.S. Navy photo by Builder 1st Class Krystal Williams)

    seabees
    ftx
    eod
    NMCB 11
    eodmu 5

