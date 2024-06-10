NMCB 11 and EODMU 5 Field Training

SANTA RITA, Guam. (May 15, 2024) U.S. Navy Utilitiesman 2nd Class Zachary Scoby, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11 advances into position during a field training exercise in Santa Rita, Guam, May 15, 2024. NMCB 11 Detachment Guam, assigned to 30 Naval Construction Regiment, is forward deployed supporting Seabee missions across the Indo-Pacific region executing expeditionary construction for the U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, enable expeditionary logistics and power projection. (U.S. Navy photo by Builder 1st Class Krystal Williams)

