240608-N-HT008-1078 SOUTH CHINA SEA (June 8, 2024) Cryptological Technician Collection 2nd Class Brian Kendall, from Las Vegas, Nevada, conducts a training drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) in the South China Sea, June 8. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Trevor Hale)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.08.2024 Date Posted: 06.12.2024 00:45 Photo ID: 8468724 VIRIN: 240608-N-HT008-1078 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 971.91 KB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Hometown: LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ralph Johnson Conducts Training in the South China Sea [Image 8 of 8], by SN Trevor Hale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.