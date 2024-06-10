USS Ralph Johnson Conducts Training in the South China Sea

240608-N-HT008-1074 SOUTH CHINA SEA (June 8, 2024) Yeoman 2nd Class Dion Malabute, from Van Nuys, California, left, and Hull Maintenance Technician 1st Class Dylan Elfrink, from Leopold, Missouri, right, conduct a training drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) in the South China Sea, June 8. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Trevor Hale)

