USS Ralph Johnson Conducts Training in the South China Sea

240608-N-HT008-1042 SOUTH CHINA SEA (June 8, 2024) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) conduct a training drill in the South China Sea, June 8. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Trevor Hale)

