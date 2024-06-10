Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ralph Johnson Conducts Training in the South China Sea [Image 1 of 8]

    USS Ralph Johnson Conducts Training in the South China Sea

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    06.08.2024

    Photo by Seaman Trevor Hale 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    240608-N-HT008-1030 SOUTH CHINA SEA (June 8, 2024) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) conduct a training drill in the South China Sea, June 8. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Trevor Hale)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2024
    Date Posted: 06.12.2024 00:45
    Photo ID: 8468716
    VIRIN: 240608-N-HT008-1030
    Resolution: 5852x3901
    Size: 851.95 KB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ralph Johnson Conducts Training in the South China Sea [Image 8 of 8], by SN Trevor Hale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #Ralph
    #Sailors
    #USN
    #Training
    #Johnson

