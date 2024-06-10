Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) operates near the Luzon Strait [Image 3 of 3]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) operates near the Luzon Strait

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.10.2024

    Photo by Lt.Cmdr. Seth Koenig 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    PHILIPPINE SEA (June 10, 2024) The U.S. Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), operates near the Luzon Strait on June 10, 2024. U.S. INDOPACOM forces perform operations in and around critical sea passages and trade thoroughfares to deter threats that create regional instability and impinge on the free flow of goods, people and ideas. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Seth Koenig)

    Date Taken: 06.10.2024
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
