PHILIPPINE SEA (June 10, 2024) The U.S. Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), operates near the Luzon Strait on June 10, 2024. U.S. INDOPACOM forces perform operations in and around critical sea passages and trade thoroughfares to deter threats that create regional instability and impinge on the free flow of goods, people and ideas. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Seth Koenig)

