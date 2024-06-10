U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Joshua Okamura, center, the U. S. Army Pacific deputy commanding general for mobilization and Reserve affairs, talks with officers from the Falintil Forca de Defensa de Timor-Leste (F-FDTL) and the Australian Defence Force during the opening ceremony of Dalan Ba Dame 2024 (DbD24), in Baucau, Timor-Leste, June 10, 2024. The opening ceremony for DbD24 officially invited personnel participating and observing to formally start the exercise. DbD24 is an annual bi-lateral exercise co-hosted by the U.S. Army Pacific and the F-FDTL that includes the U.S. Army active duty, National Guard, and Army Reserve units and their capabilities to strengthen trust and the relationship between Timor-Leste and the U.S. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nickson Schenk

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.10.2024 Date Posted: 06.11.2024 23:33 Photo ID: 8468660 VIRIN: 240610-A-LG865-1219 Resolution: 7607x5074 Size: 2.94 MB Location: BAUCAU, TL Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Dalan Ba Dame 2024 opening ceremony [Image 18 of 18], by SGT Nickson Schenk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.