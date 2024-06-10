U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Joshua Okamura, the U. S. Army Pacific deputy commanding general for mobilization and Reserve affairs, gives a speech during the opening ceremony of Dalan Ba Dame 2024 (DbD24), in Baucau, Timor-Leste, June 10, 2024. The opening ceremony for DbD24 officially invited personnel participating and observing to formally start the exercise. DbD24 is an annual bi-lateral exercise co-hosted by the U.S. Army Pacific and the Falintil Forca de Defensa de Timor-Leste that includes the U.S. Army active duty, National Guard, and Army Reserve units and their capabilities to strengthen trust and the relationship between Timor-Leste and the U.S. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nickson Schenk)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2024 23:34
|Photo ID:
|8468658
|VIRIN:
|240610-A-LG865-1098
|Resolution:
|7855x5239
|Size:
|2.97 MB
|Location:
|BAUCAU, TL
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Dalan Ba Dame 2024 opening ceremony [Image 18 of 18], by SGT Nickson Schenk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
‘Path to peace’ - Dalan Ba Dame 2024 begins
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT