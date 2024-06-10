Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Dalan Ba Dame 2024 opening ceremony [Image 16 of 18]

    Dalan Ba Dame 2024 opening ceremony

    BAUCAU, EAST TIMOR

    06.10.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Nickson Schenk 

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Joshua Okamura, the U. S. Army Pacific deputy commanding general for mobilization and Reserve affairs, gives a speech during the opening ceremony of Dalan Ba Dame 2024 (DbD24), in Baucau, Timor-Leste, June 10, 2024. The opening ceremony for DbD24 officially invited personnel participating and observing to formally start the exercise. DbD24 is an annual bi-lateral exercise co-hosted by the U.S. Army Pacific and the Falintil Forca de Defensa de Timor-Leste that includes the U.S. Army active duty, National Guard, and Army Reserve units and their capabilities to strengthen trust and the relationship between Timor-Leste and the U.S. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nickson Schenk)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2024
    Date Posted: 06.11.2024 23:34
    Photo ID: 8468658
    VIRIN: 240610-A-LG865-1098
    Resolution: 7855x5239
    Size: 2.97 MB
    Location: BAUCAU, TL
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dalan Ba Dame 2024 opening ceremony [Image 18 of 18], by SGT Nickson Schenk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Dalan Ba Dame 2024 opening ceremony
    Dalan Ba Dame 2024 opening ceremony
    Dalan Ba Dame 2024 opening ceremony
    Dalan Ba Dame 2024 opening ceremony
    Dalan Ba Dame 2024 opening ceremony
    Dalan Ba Dame 2024 opening ceremony
    Dalan Ba Dame 2024 opening ceremony
    Dalan Ba Dame 2024 opening ceremony
    Dalan Ba Dame 2024 opening ceremony
    Dalan Ba Dame 2024 opening ceremony
    Dalan Ba Dame 2024 opening ceremony
    Dalan Ba Dame 2024 opening ceremonyDalan Ba Dame 2024 opening ceremony
    Dalan Ba Dame 2024 opening ceremonyDalan Ba Dame 2024 opening ceremony
    Dalan Ba Dame 2024 opening ceremony
    Dalan Ba Dame 2024 opening ceremony
    Dalan Ba Dame 2024 opening ceremony
    Dalan Ba Dame 2024 opening ceremony
    Dalan Ba Dame 2024 opening ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    &lsquo;Path to peace&rsquo; - Dalan Ba Dame 2024 begins

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Dalan Ba Dame, DbD24, U.S. Army, F-FDTL, 8th TSC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT