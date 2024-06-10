Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army financial management annual awards [Image 23 of 23]

    Army financial management annual awards

    PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2024

    Photo by Mark Orders-Woempner 

    U.S. Army Financial Management Command

    Caral E. Spangler, Assistant Secretary of the Army for Financial Management and Comptroller; Lt. Gen. Paul A. Chamberlain, military deputy to the ASA (FM&C); and Sgt. Maj. Terry L. Anderson, ASA (FM&C) senior enlisted advisor, pose with Army volunteers at the Society of Defense Financial Management’s Profession Development Institute in Phoenix May 29, 2024. The PDI was a chance for the Army’s finance and comptroller organizations to come together, share best practices, solve shared problems, and professionally develop Soldiers and Army civilian employees. (U.S. Army photo by Mark R. W. Orders-Woempner)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2024
    Date Posted: 06.11.2024 22:47
    Photo ID: 8468578
    VIRIN: 240529-A-IM476-1525
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 1.82 MB
    Location: PHOENIX, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    awards
    U.S. Army
    financial management
    USAFMCOM
    ASA (FM&C)

