Army financial management annual awards

Caral E. Spangler, Assistant Secretary of the Army for Financial Management and Comptroller, presents an award for Daniel D. Martinez, U.S. Army Forces Command, in the area of cost savings, analysis and evaluation initiatives at the “below Army-Command level” during the Society of Defense Financial Management’s Profession Development Institute in Phoenix May 29, 2024. The PDI was a chance for the Army’s finance and comptroller organizations to come together, share best practices, solve shared problems, and professionally develop Soldiers and Army civilian employees. (U.S. Army photo by Mark R. W. Orders-Woempner)

