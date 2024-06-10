Fair Wind and Following Seas: Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron Post and Relief Ceremony

The Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni color guard presents the colors during a relief and appointment ceremony at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, June 5, 2024. Relief and appointment ceremonies are a tradition that serve to represent the transition of responsibility from one sergeant major to another. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Calah Thompson)

