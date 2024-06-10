Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fair Wind and Following Seas: Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron Post and Relief Ceremony [Image 2 of 8]

    Fair Wind and Following Seas: Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron Post and Relief Ceremony

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    06.05.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Calah Thompson 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. Navy Lt. James Pittman, a chaplain with the Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Chapel, and a native of Georgia, provides the invocation during a relief and appointment ceremony at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, June 5, 2024. Relief and appointment ceremonies are a tradition that serve to represent the transition of responsibility from one sergeant major to another. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Calah Thompson)

