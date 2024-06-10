U.S. Navy Lt. James Pittman, a chaplain with the Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Chapel, and a native of Georgia, provides the invocation during a relief and appointment ceremony at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, June 5, 2024. Relief and appointment ceremonies are a tradition that serve to represent the transition of responsibility from one sergeant major to another. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Calah Thompson)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2024 21:30
|Photo ID:
|8468497
|VIRIN:
|240605-M-DL962-1037
|Resolution:
|6550x4369
|Size:
|4.94 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fair Wind and Following Seas: Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron Post and Relief Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Calah Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
