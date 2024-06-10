KATUSA Friendship Week 2024

U.S. Army soldiers and the Korean Augmentation to the United States Army (KATUSA) soldier program, participate in a soccer tournament hosted by the 1st Signal Brigade as part of the KATUSA Friendship Week at Balboni Soccer Field, Camp Humphreys, June 11, 2024. KATUSA Friendship Week is a yearly event honoring the establishment of the Korean Augmentation to the United States Army Soldier program in 1950.(U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Dariel J. Cortes De Jesus)

