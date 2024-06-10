Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    KATUSA Friendship Week 2024 [Image 5 of 6]

    KATUSA Friendship Week 2024

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    06.10.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Dariel J. Cortes 

    8th Army

    U.S. Army soldiers and the Korean Augmentation to the United States Army (KATUSA) soldier program, participate in a soccer tournament hosted by the 1st Signal Brigade as part of the KARUSA Friendship Week at Balboni Soccer Field, Camp Humphreys, June 11, 2024. KATUSA Friendship Week is a yearly event honoring the establishment of the Korean Augmentation to the United States Army Soldier program in 1950.(U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Dariel J. Cortes De Jesus)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2024
    Date Posted: 06.11.2024 20:51
    Photo ID: 8468465
    VIRIN: 240611-A-JS649-1087
    Resolution: 4255x2837
    Size: 6.88 MB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KATUSA Friendship Week 2024 [Image 6 of 6], by PFC Dariel J. Cortes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    KATUSA Friendship Week 2024
    KATUSA Friendship Week 2024
    KATUSA Friendship Week 2024
    KATUSA Friendship Week 2024
    KATUSA Friendship Week 2024
    KATUSA Friendship Week 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Eighth Army
    usarmy
    WeGoTogether
    usaghumphreys
    8Army
    KATUSAFriendshipWeek

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT