    KATUSA Friendship Week 2024 [Image 4 of 6]

    KATUSA Friendship Week 2024

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    06.10.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Dariel J. Cortes 

    8th Army

    U.S. Army soldiers and the Korean Augmentation to the United States Army (KATUSA) soldier program, participate in a soccer tournament hosted by the 1st Signal Brigade as part of the KATUSA Friendship Week at Balboni Soccer Field, Camp Humphreys, June 11, 2024. KATUSA Friendship Week is a yearly event honoring the establishment of the Korean Augmentation to the United States Army Soldier program in 1950.(U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Dariel J. Cortes De Jesus)

    Date Taken: 06.10.2024
    Date Posted: 06.11.2024 20:50
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
