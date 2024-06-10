U.S. Army soldiers and the Korean Augmentation to the United States Army (KATUSA) soldier program, participate in a soccer tournament hosted by the 1st Signal Brigade as part of the KATUSA Friendship Week at Balboni Soccer Field, Camp Humphreys, June 11, 2024. KATUSA Friendship Week is a yearly event honoring the establishment of the Korean Augmentation to the United States Army Soldier program in 1950.(U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Dariel J. Cortes De Jesus)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2024 20:50
|Photo ID:
|8468455
|VIRIN:
|240611-A-JS649-1023
|Resolution:
|4351x2901
|Size:
|6.8 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, KATUSA Friendship Week 2024 [Image 6 of 6], by PFC Dariel J. Cortes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
