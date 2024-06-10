U.S. Army soldiers assigned to the Eighth Army Band perform for support command teams under Eighth Army participating in a three mile run as the opening event of KATUSA Friendship Week at Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea on June 10th, 2024. KATUSA Friendship week is a yearly event celebrating the relationship between U.S. Soldiers and the Korean Augmentation to the United States Army (KATUSA) Soldier program. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Kelsey Kollar)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2024 20:13
|Photo ID:
|8468433
|VIRIN:
|240610-A-MK555-1057
|Resolution:
|6223x4149
|Size:
|21.16 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, KATUSA Friendship Week Opening Ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Kelsey Kollar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
