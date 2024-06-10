Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KATUSA Friendship Week Opening Ceremony [Image 9 of 10]

    KATUSA Friendship Week Opening Ceremony

    SOUTH KOREA

    06.10.2024

    Photo by Spc. Kelsey Kollar 

    8th Army

    U.S. Army soldiers assigned to the Eighth Army Band perform for support command teams under Eighth Army participating in a three mile run as the opening event of KATUSA Friendship Week at Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea on June 10th, 2024. ​​KATUSA Friendship week is a yearly event celebrating the relationship between U.S. Soldiers and the Korean Augmentation to the United States Army (KATUSA) Soldier program. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Kelsey Kollar)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2024
    Date Posted: 06.11.2024 20:13
    Photo ID: 8468432
    VIRIN: 240610-A-MK555-1029
    Resolution: 6484x4323
    Size: 20.97 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KATUSA Friendship Week Opening Ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Kelsey Kollar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    usarmy
    camphumphreys
    eightharmy
    wegotogether
    usaghumphreys
    katusafriendshipweek

