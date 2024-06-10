U.S. Army support command teams under Eighth Army participate in the opening ceremony of KATUSA Friendship Week at Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea on June 10th, 2024. ​​KATUSA Friendship week is a yearly event celebrating the relationship between U.S. Soldiers and the Korean Augmentation to the United States Army (KATUSA) Soldier program. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Kelsey Kollar)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.10.2024 Date Posted: 06.11.2024 20:13 Photo ID: 8468426 VIRIN: 240610-A-MK555-2007 Resolution: 6675x4450 Size: 20.17 MB Location: KR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, KATUSA Friendship Week Opening Ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Kelsey Kollar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.