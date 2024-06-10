KATUSA Friendship Week Opening Ceremony

Korean Army soldier from the Republic of Korea Special Warfare Command conducts a military freefall jump with a “KATUSA Soldier Friendship Week” banner attached to his boot for the opening ceremony of KATUSA Friendship Week at Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, June 10th, 2024. ​​KATUSA Friendship week is a yearly event celebrating the relationship between U.S. Soldiers and the Korean Augmentation to the United States Army (KATUSA) Soldier program. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Kelsey Kollar)

