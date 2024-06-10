Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Finland Ambassador to Japan Visits CNFJ [Image 3 of 5]

    Finland Ambassador to Japan Visits CNFJ

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    06.10.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Brian Reynolds 

    Commander, Naval Forces Japan

    240610-N-ED185-1018
    YOKOSUKA, Japan (June 10, 2024) U.S. Navy side boys render honors to H.E. Mrs. Tanja Jääskeläinen, the ambassador of the Republic of Finland to Japan, during a visit with Rear Adm. Carl Lahti, commander, U.S. Naval Forces Japan/commander, U.S. Navy Region Japan, at Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan, June 10, 2024. Jääskeläinen visited Fleet Activities Yokosuka to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the Republic of Finland joining NATO and to familiarize herself with U.S. Navy operations in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brian G. Reynolds)

    This work, Finland Ambassador to Japan Visits CNFJ [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Brian Reynolds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CNFJ
    Finland
    CNRJ

