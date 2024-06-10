Finland Ambassador to Japan Visits CNFJ

240610-N-ED185-1001
YOKOSUKA, Japan (June 10, 2024) H.E. Mrs. Tanja Jääskeläinen, the ambassador of the Republic of Finland to Japan, exits her vehicle during a visit with Rear Adm. Carl Lahti, commander, U.S. Naval Forces Japan/commander, U.S. Navy Region Japan, at Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan, June 10, 2024. Jääskeläinen visited Fleet Activities Yokosuka to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the Republic of Finland joining NATO and to familiarize herself with U.S. Navy operations in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brian G. Reynolds)
|06.10.2024
|06.11.2024 19:52
|8468414
|240610-N-ED185-1001
|7706x5504
|2.35 MB
|YOKOSUKA, JP
|3
|0
