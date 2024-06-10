Kentucky Army National Guard Participate in Multi-State Warfighter 2024

CAMP ATTERBURY, Ind. - Maj. Justin Gilliam, Team Chief with the 149th MEB participates in a brief during Warfighter 24-4 at Camp Atterbury, Indiana, on June 11, 2024. Warfighter 24-4 is a multi-state exercise conducted by the Army National Guard to test and train for battle readiness. During the joint exercise, service members will execute multiple missions and respond to simulated enemy forces.

