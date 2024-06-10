Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kentucky Army National Guard Participate in Multi-State Warfighter 2024 [Image 19 of 19]

    Kentucky Army National Guard Participate in Multi-State Warfighter 2024

    INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Elbouab  

    133rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    CAMP ATTERBURY, Ind. - Maj. Justin Gilliam, Team Chief with the 149th MEB participates in a brief during Warfighter 24-4 at Camp Atterbury, Indiana, on June 11, 2024. Warfighter 24-4 is a multi-state exercise conducted by the Army National Guard to test and train for battle readiness. During the joint exercise, service members will execute multiple missions and respond to simulated enemy forces.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2024
    Date Posted: 06.11.2024 17:10
    Photo ID: 8468017
    VIRIN: 240611-Z-OX664-1013
    Location: INDIANA, US
    TAGS

    38th Infantry Division
    Indiana National Guard
    Kentucky Guard
    Camp Atterbury
    National Guard
    149th MEB

