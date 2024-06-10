Kentucky Army National Guard Participate in Multi-State Warfighter 2024

CAMP ATTERBURY, Ind. - Kentucky National Guard, Assistant Adjutant General-Army, Brig. Gen. Brian Wertzler attends brief with Kentucky Guardsmen supporting the 38th Infantry Division during Warfighter 24-4 at Camp Atterbury, Indiana, on June 11, 2024. Warfighter 24-4 is a multi-state exercise conducted by the Army National Guard to test and train for battle readiness. During the joint exercise, service members will execute multiple missions and respond to simulated enemy forces.

