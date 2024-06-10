240607-N-FV545-1080

CHERBOURG, France (June 7, 2024) Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro, left, presents a Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal to Lt. Cmdr. Sheldon Edwards, the medical officer aboard the Harpers Ferry-class amphibious landing dock ship USS Oak Hill (LSD 51), at the City of the Sea Museum in Cherbourg, France, June 7, 2024. Oak Hill is conducting operations in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations as part of the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group (WSP ARG)-24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) Special Operations Capable (SOC). The WSP ARG-24th MEU (SOC) support high-end warfighting exercises, while demonstrating speed and agility, operating in a dynamic security environment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Justin Kemble)

