    CHERBOURG, FRANCE

    06.07.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Justin Kemble 

    USS OAK HILL

    CHERBOURG, France (June 7, 2024) Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro, right, presents a challenge coin to Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Brian Arellano, assigned to the Harpers Ferry-class amphibious landing dock ship USS Oak Hill (LSD 51), at the City of the Sea Museum in Cherbourg, France, June 7, 2024. Oak Hill is conducting operations in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations as part of the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group (WSP ARG)-24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) Special Operations Capable (SOC). The WSP ARG-24th MEU (SOC) support high-end warfighting exercises, while demonstrating speed and agility, operating in a dynamic security environment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Justin Kemble)

    This work, 240607-N-FV545-1050 [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Justin Kemble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

