Officers Hold Meeting on “Mistral” During BALTOPS 24

Officers from the U.S. Marine Corps, The Swedish Navy and The Royal Netherlands Navy convene on the Amphibious Helicopter Carrier “ PHA Mistral” during Baltic Operations 2024 (BALTOPS 24) June 11, 2024. BALTOPS24 is the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region. The exercise, led by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (Courtesy Photo)

