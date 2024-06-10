Officers Hold Meeting on “Mistral” During BALTOPS 24

Officers from the U.S. Marine Corps, The Swedish Navy and The Royal Netherlands Navy convene on the Amphibious Helicopter Carrier “ PHA Mistral” during Baltic Operations 2024 (BALTOPS 24) June 11, 2024. BALTOPS24 is the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region. The exercise, led by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2024 13:28
|Photo ID:
|8467226
|VIRIN:
|240611-N-N0901-1002
|Resolution:
|1920x1280
|Size:
|769.97 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
