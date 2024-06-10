GT-249 and 250 Test Launch Patching Ceremony

U.S. Space Force Lt. Col. Darin Lister, 2nd Range Operations commander, places patches on the heritage room wall during a patching ceremony at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., June 7, 2024. An unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile launched during an operational test at VSFB. The GT-249 launched June 4th, followed by the GT-250 on June 6th, demonstrating the reliability and effectiveness of the U.S. ICBM fleet. The ceremony recognized the hard work and dedication of all team members involved. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olga Houtsma)

