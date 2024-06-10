Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GT-249 and 250 Test Launch Patching Ceremony [Image 2 of 3]

    GT-249 and 250 Test Launch Patching Ceremony

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Olga Houtsma 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    U.S. Air Force Col. Christopher Cruise, 377th Training and Evaluation Group commander, removed a GT-249 patch from U.S. Air Force Maj. Evan Feinauer, 576th Flight Test Squadron ICBM test operator, to place on the heritage room wall during a patching ceremony at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., June 7, 2024. An unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile launched during an operational test at VSFB. The GT-249 launched June 4th, followed by the GT-250 on June 6th, demonstrating the reliability and effectiveness of the U.S. ICBM fleet. The ceremony recognized the hard work and dedication of all team members involved. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olga Houtsma)

    Date Taken: 06.07.2024
    Date Posted: 06.11.2024 12:18
    Photo ID: 8467112
    VIRIN: 240607-X-BS524-1002
    Resolution: 5096x3640
    Size: 8.44 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, GT-249 and 250 Test Launch Patching Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Olga Houtsma, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USAF
    Patching Ceremony
    USSF
    Minuteman III
    GT249
    GT250

