GT-249 and 250 Test Launch Patching Ceremony

U.S. Space Force Col. Bryan Titus, Space Launch Delta 30 vice commander, gives Mariana Alvarez, 2nd Range Operations Squadrons Airspace and Offshore manager, the MVP game ball award during a patching ceremony for her excellent support during the GT-249 mission on June 4th at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., June 7, 2024. An unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile launched during an operational test at VSFB on June 4th, followed by another on June 6th, demonstrating the reliability and effectiveness of the U.S. ICBM fleet. The ceremony recognized the hard work and dedication of all team members involved. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olga Houtsma)

