MDSU 2 and Latvian Divers train during BALTOPS 24

LIEPĀJA, Latvia (June 9, 2024) - Latvian Navy Corporal Artūrs Kronbergis-Kleinbergis, assigned to the Minesweeping Squadron's Dive Team, left, discusses welding techniques with U.S. Navy Navy Diver 2nd Class Austin Good, assigned to Mobile Dive and Salvage Unit (MDSU) 2, during salvage training in support of the Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) 24 exercise in Liepāja, Latvia June 9, 2024. BALTOPS24 is the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region. The exercise, led by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class James S. Hong)

