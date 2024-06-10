Chief Master Sgt. John Chavez III, a component repair superintendent with the 139th Maintenance Group, Missouri Air National Guard, poses for a photo with his wife after she receives a certificate of appreciation during his retirement ceremony at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, June 9, 2024. Chavez retired with 34 years of service. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Janae Masoner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.08.2024 Date Posted: 06.11.2024 10:53 Photo ID: 8466934 VIRIN: 240609-Z-FP794-3056 Resolution: 4024x6048 Size: 16.07 MB Location: ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Chief Master Sgt. retires after 34 years of service [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Janae Masoner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.