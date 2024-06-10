Chief Master Sgt. John Chavez III, a component repair superintendent with the 139th Maintenance Group, Missouri Air National Guard, is presented with a gift during his retirement ceremony at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, June 9, 2024. Chavez retired with 34 years of service. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Janae Masoner)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2024 10:53
|Photo ID:
|8466933
|VIRIN:
|240609-Z-FP794-3065
|Resolution:
|4024x6048
|Size:
|15.96 MB
|Location:
|ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, (Headline) [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Janae Masoner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT