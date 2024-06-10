Chief Master Sgt. John Chavez III, a component repair superintendent with the 139th Maintenance Group, Missouri Air National Guard, retires at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, June 9, 2024. Chavez retired with 34 years of service. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Janae Masoner) retired with 34 years of service. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Janae Masoner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.08.2024 Date Posted: 06.11.2024 10:53 Photo ID: 8466932 VIRIN: 240609-Z-FP794-3024 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 14.54 MB Location: ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Chief Master Sgt. retires after 34 years of service [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Janae Masoner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.