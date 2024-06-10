Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief Master Sgt. retires after 34 years of service [Image 1 of 8]

    Chief Master Sgt. retires after 34 years of service

    ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Janae Masoner 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Chief Master Sgt. John Chavez III, a component repair superintendent with the 139th Maintenance Group, Missouri Air National Guard, retires at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, June 9, 2024. Chavez retired with 34 years of service. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Janae Masoner)

