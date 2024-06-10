The 192nd Wing, Virginia Air National Guard, celebrates the career of Chief Master Sgt. Jennilee Kipper, 192nd Operations Group senior enlisted leader (SEL), during a retirement ceremony June 2, 2024, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Hampton, Virginia. Kipper served as the 192nd OG SEL from Dec. 6, 2019, until her retirement. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Eugene Silvers)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.02.2024 Date Posted: 06.11.2024 11:03 Photo ID: 8466922 VIRIN: 240602-Z-IT033-2066 Resolution: 8192x5464 Size: 10.68 MB Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Chief Master Sgt. Jennilee Kipper's retirement [Image 66 of 66], by MSgt Eugene Silvers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.