Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Chief Master Sgt. Jennilee Kipper's retirement [Image 62 of 66]

    Chief Master Sgt. Jennilee Kipper's retirement

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Eugene Silvers 

    192nd Wing

    The 192nd Wing, Virginia Air National Guard, celebrates the career of Chief Master Sgt. Jennilee Kipper, 192nd Operations Group senior enlisted leader (SEL), during a retirement ceremony June 2, 2024, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Hampton, Virginia. Kipper served as the 192nd OG SEL from Dec. 6, 2019, until her retirement. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Eugene Silvers)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2024
    Date Posted: 06.11.2024 11:03
    Photo ID: 8466918
    VIRIN: 240602-Z-IT033-2062
    Resolution: 7251x4836
    Size: 8.32 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chief Master Sgt. Jennilee Kipper's retirement [Image 66 of 66], by MSgt Eugene Silvers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Chief Master Sgt. Jennilee Kipper's retirement
    Chief Master Sgt. Jennilee Kipper's retirement
    Chief Master Sgt. Jennilee Kipper's retirement
    Chief Master Sgt. Jennilee Kipper's retirement
    Chief Master Sgt. Jennilee Kipper's retirement
    Chief Master Sgt. Jennilee Kipper's retirement
    Chief Master Sgt. Jennilee Kipper's retirement
    Chief Master Sgt. Jennilee Kipper's retirement
    Chief Master Sgt. Jennilee Kipper's retirement
    Chief Master Sgt. Jennilee Kipper's retirement
    Chief Master Sgt. Jennilee Kipper's retirement
    Chief Master Sgt. Jennilee Kipper's retirement
    Chief Master Sgt. Jennilee Kipper's retirement
    Chief Master Sgt. Jennilee Kipper's retirement
    Chief Master Sgt. Jennilee Kipper's retirement
    Chief Master Sgt. Jennilee Kipper's retirement
    Chief Master Sgt. Jennilee Kipper's retirement
    Chief Master Sgt. Jennilee Kipper's retirement
    Chief Master Sgt. Jennilee Kipper's retirement
    Chief Master Sgt. Jennilee Kipper's retirement
    Chief Master Sgt. Jennilee Kipper's retirement
    Chief Master Sgt. Jennilee Kipper's retirement
    Chief Master Sgt. Jennilee Kipper's retirement
    Chief Master Sgt. Jennilee Kipper's retirement
    Chief Master Sgt. Jennilee Kipper's retirement
    Chief Master Sgt. Jennilee Kipper's retirement
    Chief Master Sgt. Jennilee Kipper's retirement
    Chief Master Sgt. Jennilee Kipper's retirement
    Chief Master Sgt. Jennilee Kipper's retirement
    Chief Master Sgt. Jennilee Kipper's retirement
    Chief Master Sgt. Jennilee Kipper's retirement
    Chief Master Sgt. Jennilee Kipper's retirement
    Chief Master Sgt. Jennilee Kipper's retirement
    Chief Master Sgt. Jennilee Kipper's retirement
    Chief Master Sgt. Jennilee Kipper's retirement
    Chief Master Sgt. Jennilee Kipper's retirement
    Chief Master Sgt. Jennilee Kipper's retirement
    Chief Master Sgt. Jennilee Kipper's retirement
    Chief Master Sgt. Jennilee Kipper's retirement
    Chief Master Sgt. Jennilee Kipper's retirement
    Chief Master Sgt. Jennilee Kipper's retirement
    Chief Master Sgt. Jennilee Kipper's retirement
    Chief Master Sgt. Jennilee Kipper's retirement
    Chief Master Sgt. Jennilee Kipper's retirement
    Chief Master Sgt. Jennilee Kipper's retirement
    Chief Master Sgt. Jennilee Kipper's retirement
    Chief Master Sgt. Jennilee Kipper's retirement
    Chief Master Sgt. Jennilee Kipper's retirement
    Chief Master Sgt. Jennilee Kipper's retirement
    Chief Master Sgt. Jennilee Kipper's retirement
    Chief Master Sgt. Jennilee Kipper's retirement
    Chief Master Sgt. Jennilee Kipper's retirement
    Chief Master Sgt. Jennilee Kipper's retirement
    Chief Master Sgt. Jennilee Kipper's retirement
    Chief Master Sgt. Jennilee Kipper's retirement
    Chief Master Sgt. Jennilee Kipper's retirement
    Chief Master Sgt. Jennilee Kipper's retirement
    Chief Master Sgt. Jennilee Kipper's retirement
    Chief Master Sgt. Jennilee Kipper's retirement
    Chief Master Sgt. Jennilee Kipper's retirement
    Chief Master Sgt. Jennilee Kipper's retirement
    Chief Master Sgt. Jennilee Kipper's retirement
    Chief Master Sgt. Jennilee Kipper's retirement
    Chief Master Sgt. Jennilee Kipper's retirement
    Chief Master Sgt. Jennilee Kipper's retirement
    Chief Master Sgt. Jennilee Kipper's retirement

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    retirement
    Virginia Air National Guard
    192nd Operations Group
    VaANG
    192nd Wing
    senior enlisted leader (SEL)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT