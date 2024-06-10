The 192nd Wing, Virginia Air National Guard, celebrates the career of Chief Master Sgt. Jennilee Kipper, 192nd Operations Group senior enlisted leader (SEL), during a retirement ceremony June 2, 2024, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Hampton, Virginia. Kipper served as the 192nd OG SEL from Dec. 6, 2019, until her retirement. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Eugene Silvers)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2024 11:03
|Photo ID:
|8466911
|VIRIN:
|240602-Z-IT033-2055
|Resolution:
|6310x5048
|Size:
|8.21 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Chief Master Sgt. Jennilee Kipper's retirement [Image 66 of 66], by MSgt Eugene Silvers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
