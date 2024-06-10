USS New York Departs Klaipėda, Lithuania

KLAIPĖDA, Lithuania (June 7, 2024) Seaman Marcos GarciaColmeneres, assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21), heaves a mooring line on the ship’s forecastle as New York departs port in Klaipėda, Lithuania, June 7, 2024. New York left port to support the exercise Baltic Operations 2024 (BALTOPS24) as part of the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group (WSP ARG)-24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) Special Operations Capable (SOC). BALTOPS24 is the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region. The exercise, led by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesse Turner)

