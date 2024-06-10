Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DHA leaders join USAMMDA team for welcome luncheon [Image 4 of 8]

    DHA leaders join USAMMDA team for welcome luncheon

    FORT DETRICK, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2024

    Photo by Cameron Parks 

    U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity (USAMMDA)

    Team members with the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity grab a bite to eat during a hosted luncheon with leaders from the Defense Health Agency, Fort Detrick, Md., June 7, 2024. USAMMDA, the DoD’s premier developer of world-class military medical capabilities, develops, delivers, and fields critical drugs, vaccines, biologics, devices, and medical support equipment to protect and preserve the lives of Warfighters across the globe. (U.S. Army Photo by Cameron E. Parks/Released)

    Date Taken: 06.07.2024
    Date Posted: 06.11.2024 08:49
    Location: FORT DETRICK, MARYLAND, US
    This work, DHA leaders join USAMMDA team for welcome luncheon [Image 8 of 8], by Cameron Parks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    health care
    U.S. Army
    modernization
    innovation
    Joint-Force
    U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity

